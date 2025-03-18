OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. ServiceNow comprises about 2.3% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $843.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $988.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $985.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

