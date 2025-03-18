605 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 74,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in NIKE by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 99,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,310 shares during the last quarter. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in NIKE by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 19,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

