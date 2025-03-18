PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.