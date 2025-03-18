Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $51,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day moving average is $199.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

