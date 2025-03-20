OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 156,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 359,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,340. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.19%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 318,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 164,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

