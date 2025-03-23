Promising Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 22nd

Broadcom, CRH, and AT&T are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services such as voice, data, video, and internet connectivity. These stocks can represent companies in various segments of the industry, including mobile and wireless communications, broadband, and cable services, all of which are essential for facilitating global communication networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.66. 43,027,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,985,600. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $901.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.79.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.79. 37,706,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,080. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 91,265,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,292,098. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

