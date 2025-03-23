Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $172,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $901.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,508,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

