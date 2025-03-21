Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Sells 95,423 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,423 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

