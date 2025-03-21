Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,879 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
