Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.564-$2.586 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
