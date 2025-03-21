Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.564-$2.586 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.