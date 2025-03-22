SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $4.60. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 800 shares.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 8.14%.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.