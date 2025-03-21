Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

GE opened at $203.92 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day moving average of $184.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

