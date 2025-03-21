Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

