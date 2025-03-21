Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,202 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $105.68.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

