CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 136,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 38,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About CanAsia Energy

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

