Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $13.24.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.