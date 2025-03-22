Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

