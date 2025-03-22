Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.03 and last traded at $66.84. Approximately 212,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 553,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Camtek Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Camtek by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Camtek by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Camtek by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

