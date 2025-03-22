Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.94 and last traded at $115.58. Approximately 2,619,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,834,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

