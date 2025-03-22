Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

EHI opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $7.35.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.