Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
EHI opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $7.35.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
