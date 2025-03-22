Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes $581,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 74,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $255.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.