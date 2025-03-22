Bancreek Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bancreek Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises approximately 0.9% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pool by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $320.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

