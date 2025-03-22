Sei Investments Co. Has $133.76 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,303 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $133,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

