Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $2,022,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $362.24 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 710.29, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.53 and its 200-day moving average is $344.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.51.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

