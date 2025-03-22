ZEGA Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

