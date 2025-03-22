Helium (HNT) Hits Market Cap of $580.89 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00003845 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $580.89 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 179,760,926 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
