Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 5.5% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

