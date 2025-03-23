Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 2.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $248.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

