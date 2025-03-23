Magnetar Financial LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after buying an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.50 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

