Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

