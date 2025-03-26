Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.40), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPRX opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.