Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 15,101 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 131.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 625.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $347.30 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $286.32 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.52.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

