Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 227,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 837,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPCR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of -2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

