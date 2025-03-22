Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 47016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

