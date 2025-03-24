Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,448,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $6,360,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

