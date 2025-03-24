Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,085,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,347,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,377,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,664,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC opened at $167.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.