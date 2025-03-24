Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 490,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $155,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $336.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

