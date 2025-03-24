iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 238.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,360 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

