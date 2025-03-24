Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 187.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $291.08 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.57 and its 200-day moving average is $281.19.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

