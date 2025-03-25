Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $581.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $611.24 and a 200-day moving average of $569.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.12 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

