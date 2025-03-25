LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LY Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YAHOY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 103,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.97. LY has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LY will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

