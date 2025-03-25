Marc Henderson Purchases 250,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($94,339.62).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Marc Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$17,400.00 ($10,943.40).

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Henderson purchased 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($10,566.04).

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$11,200.00 ($7,044.03).

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.