Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $138.35 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 117,018 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $138,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 495,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after buying an additional 147,766 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,491,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $131,040,000 after acquiring an additional 120,113 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $6,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

