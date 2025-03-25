First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $191.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.25 billion, a PE ratio of 156.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,560 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.