Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.54) price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.85) to GBX 600 ($7.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Close Brothers Group will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current year.
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs bought 5,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,539.98). 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
