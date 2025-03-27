NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,687 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,687 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

