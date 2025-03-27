NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $313.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.89.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,405 shares of company stock worth $9,886,656 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

