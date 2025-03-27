Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 297 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 298.40 ($3.84), with a volume of 580449063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.91).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GLEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.05) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.89) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.18) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.18) to GBX 440 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.43 ($6.13).

Glencore Trading Down 1.9 %

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently -280.06%.

Insider Activity at Glencore

In other Glencore news, insider Liz Hewitt purchased 50,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £151,000 ($194,412.26). 10.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

Further Reading

