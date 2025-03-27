Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 37,300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.7% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $71,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

