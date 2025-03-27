Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $52,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,395,000 after buying an additional 203,011 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 31.0% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after buying an additional 139,615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 398,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 90,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $139.43 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $187.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -273.39, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

