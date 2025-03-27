Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,222 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

VGT opened at $563.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $603.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

